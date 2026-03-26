Nauryz Traditions Evolve in Kazakhstan While Preserving Core Meaning 

ASTANA — Nauryz, a traditional spring holiday marking renewal and the start of a new year, has undergone significant changes in Kazakhstan over the past decades while preserving its core cultural meaning.

Celebrated annually on March 21–23 and recognized internationally by the United Nations, Nauryz today combines ancient traditions with modern urban festivities, reflecting both historical continuity and changing lifestyles. As previously reported by The Astana Times, the holiday is deeply rooted in values of unity, renewal and peace, bringing people together across ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

From revival to national holiday

The revival of Nauryz in Kazakhstan began in the late 1980s, following decades during which the holiday was not officially observed.

According to historian Aksunkar Abdulina from the Shokan Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, the process was closely linked to political and cultural reforms of that period.

“In 1988, public celebrations of Nauryz were initiated, and the holiday later received official status. In 2001, it became a national holiday, and since 2009, it has been celebrated over three days,” she said.

In 2010, Nauryz gained international recognition when the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 the International Day of Nauryz.

Before the Soviet period, the holiday was widely observed as a sacred and seasonal celebration connected to nature and traditional ways of life.

From rural traditions to urban celebrations

Historically, Nauryz was primarily celebrated in rural communities, where entire villages participated in rituals and gatherings tied to seasonal cycles. Today, celebrations are largely concentrated in cities and often take the form of large-scale public events, festivals and performances.

“Modern Nauryz includes elements such as ethno festivals, historical reconstructions and theatrical performances, which did not exist before,” Abdulina said.

At the same time, key traditions have remained unchanged. “The central idea of renewal, blessings from elders, communal meals and national games continue to be an essential part of the celebration,” she added.

Traditional dishes such as nauryz kozhe, prepared from seven ingredients symbolizing prosperity, remain central to the holiday, along with customs such as visiting relatives and sharing food.

Changing traditions in modern Kazakhstan

In recent years, the format of Nauryz celebrations has expanded. Since 2024, Kazakhstan has reintroduced a broader celebration cycle lasting up to 10 days, incorporating regional traditions and cultural practices.

One example is Amal Meiramy, also known as Korisu Day, which literally means “to see each other” or “to meet,” and is celebrated on March 14. The tradition involves visiting relatives and exchanging greetings after winter, a practice rooted in nomadic life.

Despite these changes, experts say the essence of the holiday remains intact. “Nauryz continues to symbolize spring, renewal and unity,” Abdulina said.

However, some older rituals have gradually disappeared. Practices linked to pre-Islamic beliefs, such as sun worship, purification rituals at dawn or symbolic ceremonies tied to fertility, are now rarely observed in everyday life.

Urbanization has also limited the scale of traditional activities such as horse games and large communal gatherings, which are more difficult to organize in city environments.

From formality to lived tradition

According to historian Aibek Shalgimbekov, early Nauryz celebrations in the 1990s often appeared formal and staged, particularly in urban areas.

“The first celebrations were somewhat decorative, with parades and performances. For many people, especially in northern regions, it felt unfamiliar,” he said.

Over time, however, the holiday became more naturally integrated into everyday life.

“Initially, celebrations often followed a script and did not always feel authentic. But gradually, Nauryz became a truly popular and anticipated holiday,” he added.

Shalgimbekov attributed this shift in part to generational change. Today, a large share of Kazakhstan’s population has grown up celebrating Nauryz, making it a natural part of cultural identity.

“Young people have seen this holiday since childhood, so it no longer feels artificial to them,” he said.

A symbol of national identity

Experts say that over the past decades, Nauryz has become an important element of Kazakhstan’s national identity.

Alongside the holiday, there has been a broader revival of traditional culture, including increased interest in national clothing, cuisine and customs.

“You can see growing interest in national dress and traditions, especially among young people. For them, this is something natural,” Shalgimbekov said.

While modern celebrations increasingly include concerts, festivals and digital initiatives, historians emphasize the importance of preserving the deeper meaning of the holiday.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.