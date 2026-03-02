Kazakhstan’s Tax Revenues Exceed Plan by 13.7% in Early 2026

ALMATY – Kazakhstan recorded stable execution of tax revenues to the national budget in the first two months of 2026, with collections exceeding planned targets, according to data released by the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance as of March 1.

Over January–February 2026, tax revenue fulfillment reached 113.7% of the plan, with total receipts amounting to 2.979 trillion tenge (US$6.5 billion). This represents a 29.4% increase compared to the same period last year — an additional 677.5 billion tenge (US$1.41 billion) in revenue.

The positive dynamics were driven primarily by key budget-forming taxes. Corporate income tax (CIT) revenues rose by 16.9%, or 118 billion tenge, year-on-year (US$251 million). Value-added tax (VAT) demonstrated particularly strong growth, rising by 38.8%, or 428.6 billion tenge (US$912 million).

Officials noted that earlier expert assessments circulating in January were based on preliminary monthly data and did not reflect the full picture of budget execution. The payment deadline for several major taxes for the fourth quarter of 2025 fell on Feb. 25, 2026, meaning that a substantial portion of revenues was traditionally accumulated in February.

As a result, VAT collections as of March 1 reached 119.8% of the planned target. Against a planned 1.281 trillion tenge (US$2.73 billion), actual VAT revenues totaled 1.53 trillion tenge (US$3.27 billion).

Authorities emphasized that the two-month results provide a more objective assessment of revenue performance and confirm steady income growth. The data indicate that tax revenue dynamics remain positive and are consistent with current macroeconomic conditions, with no grounds for premature negative conclusions regarding budget execution.