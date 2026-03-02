Kazakhstan’s Oil Exports Continue Uninterrupted After Black Sea Port Incident

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy confirmed that an incident at the Sheskharis oil loading terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has not affected the country’s oil production or export operations.

According to the ministry’s official statement, Kazakh oil production and exports continue as normal, and no disruptions have been recorded in the export infrastructure used for shipments.

“The Ministry of Energy is monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant organizations and infrastructure operators,” the statement reads.

According to the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters, a fire broke out after the drone attacks at the Sheskharis terminal, one of Russia’s largest oil loading complexes on the Black Sea.

The Sheskharis complex plays a key role in logistics, handling more than 6 million tons of Kazakh oil annually. Exports from Kazakhstan to international markets pass through two main routes – the Atyrau–Samara–Novorossiysk pipeline, which provides direct transit shipments, and the Makhachkala–Novorossiysk pipeline, which transports crude to Makhachkala via tankers and railcars before reaching the Black Sea port.