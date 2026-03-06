Kazakhstan’s Agricultural Exports Hit $7 Billion as Processing Sector Drives Growth

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s exports of agricultural products reached $7 billion in 2025, marking a 37% increase year-on-year, said Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov, speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service on March 5.

Taszhurekov said the processing of agricultural products is becoming one of the main drivers of growth in the country’s agro-industrial complex.

“Our strategic task is not only to increase the production of agricultural raw materials but also to ensure their processing within the country, including deep processing that creates products with high added value,” he said. “Processing forms new production chains, creates jobs in the regions and strengthens Kazakhstan’s export potential.”

According to Taszhurekov, the government aims to increase the share of processed agricultural products to 70%, in line with national economic development priorities.

Agricultural production growth

Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output rose by 5.9% in 2025, reaching 9.8 trillion tenge (US$20 billion). Growth was recorded in both crop production and livestock sectors.

Farmers harvested 25.9 million tons of grain, including 19.3 million tons of wheat. Oilseed crops reached a record harvest of 4.8 million tons, while production of legumes exceeded one million tons.

A diversification strategy has also reshaped the structure of agricultural production. The area planted with wheat decreased by nearly 900,000 hectares, while acreage for legumes increased by 275,000 hectares and oilseeds expanded by more than one million hectares, strengthening the raw-material base for processing industries.

Expansion of food processing

Alongside rising agricultural production, Kazakhstan’s food processing sector has expanded steadily. In 2025, the total output of food products reached 3.9 trillion tenge (US$8 billion), an 8.1% increase compared to 2024.

Production grew across most categories. Output of canned meat rose by 43%, cereals by 28.7%, processed fruits and vegetables by 27%, butter by 24.8%, vegetable oil by 17.4%, and pasta by 12.5%. Flour production reached 3.6 million tons, while cheese and cottage cheese production increased by 13% and fermented dairy products by more than 8%.

The main areas of processing include grain, oilseeds, meat and dairy products.

Kazakhstan has about 90 oilseed processing enterprises with a combined capacity of over five million tons, producing 888,800 tons of vegetable oil in 2025, up 17.4% year-on-year.

The country is also expanding deep grain processing, with three existing facilities producing starch, gluten, molasses and bioethanol. In 2025, production included 29,000 tons of corn starch, 28,000 tons of wheat starch, 13,000 tons of gluten, 82,000 tons of molasses and 21,000 tons of bioethanol.

Kazakhstan’s meat processing industry includes 210 enterprises with a combined capacity of about 450,000 tons, while the dairy sector has 180 enterprises capable of processing around 2.7 million tons.

New investments in the processing industry

Deep grain processing remains one of the most promising areas for investment. By 2028, Kazakhstan plans to launch new production facilities with a total capacity of 5.8 million tons per year.

The projects are expected to attract about 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.9 billion) in investments and create more than 3,300 jobs. The new plants will produce higher-value products such as amino acids, syrups and vitamins.

Growth in processing is also driving exports. In 2025, exports of processed agricultural products reached $3.6 billion, up 35% compared with the previous year.

Government support measures

A range of government incentives supports the development of the processing sector. Processing enterprises can access preferential loans at 2.5% interest for capital investments and 5% for working capital, while the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan guarantees covering up to 85% of financing if collateral is insufficient.

Investment subsidies have also been expanded. While the standard subsidy rate is 25%, it has been increased to 40% for priority sectors such as sugar production and egg processing, and up to 50% for high-tech manufacturing projects.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, these measures are already delivering results. The share of processed agricultural products rose from about 50% in 2024 to roughly 60% in 2025, exceeding earlier targets.

“In the coming years, the main focus will be on expanding deep processing, increasing production capacity and strengthening Kazakhstan’s export positions in global markets,” Taszhurekov said.