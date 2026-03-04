Kazakhstan Showcases Mining Investment Potential at PDAC 2026 in Canada

ALMATY – Kazakhstan presented the investment potential of its mining and metallurgical sector at Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, one of the world’s largest international mining conferences held annually in Toronto, Canada, on March 1.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan, participated in the global forum, which gathers thousands of industry leaders, investors, and exploration companies from around the world.

During the conference, the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, together with the Kazakhstan Mining Chamber and Aurora Minerals Group Limited, organized the international forum Kazakhstan Day. The event, supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada, focused on the country’s geological exploration potential and investment opportunities.

Representatives of leading global and Canadian companies attended the forum, including Zijin Mining Group, B2Gold, First Quantum Minerals, Hatch, Arras Minerals, and Xcalibur Smart Mapping.

Speaking at the forum, Sharkhan said the Kazakh government places special emphasis on improving geological exploration across the country. Over the next three years, the government plans to allocate around $500 million for geological exploration, exceeding the total state investment in this field over the previous three decades.

According to him, expanding the exploration base and opening new areas for geological study will create improved conditions for attracting investment and strengthening international cooperation in the mining and metallurgical sector.

Participants were also presented with an overview of key geological discoveries in Kazakhstan in 2024–2025, as well as successful joint projects with foreign partners.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sharkhan held a series of bilateral meetings with executives of Canadian and international mining companies interested in launching new projects in Kazakhstan. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the field of critical minerals, introducing advanced exploration and extraction technologies, and developing joint processing projects using Kazakh raw materials.