Kazakhstan, Shell Sign Long-Term Contract for Hydrocarbon Exploration in Aktobe Region 

ASTANA – Kazakh Energy Ministry and Shell Kazakhstan have signed a contract for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys field in the Aktobe Region, aiming to strengthen the country’s hydrocarbon resource base and support long-term energy security.

The agreement, signed by Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akbarov and Shell Senior Vice President Suzanne Coogan, covers seismic exploration, data collection and technical assessment. The project will run until 2032 under an improved model contract and includes a commitment from Shell to contribute at least 100 million tenge (US$201,325) to local socio-economic development.

Covering 1,377 square kilometers, the Zhanaturmys field is located in one of Kazakhstan’s most promising oil and gas basins, reported the ministry’s press service on March 5.

“This project contributes to the development of a long-term hydrocarbon resource base to strengthen the country’s energy security and stimulate sustainable economic growth,” said Akbarov.

According to Coogan, the contract underscores Shell’s commitment to a long-term partnership with Kazakhstan, using advanced technologies to expand the nation’s resource base.

Currently, 321 hydrocarbon exploration and production contracts are active in Kazakhstan’s subsoil use sector.