Kazakhstan Records 335,000 Births in 2025 as Urban Births Dominate

ASTANA — Kazakhstan registered 335,000 births in 2025, with the majority occurring in urban areas and most children born to women aged between 25 and 34.

Boys accounted for 51.5% of all newborns, while girls made up 48.5%. Of the total births, 204,900 children, or 61.2%, were born in urban areas, compared to 130,000, or 38.8%, in rural regions, according to the Bureau of National Statistics’ publication on March 16.

The overall fertility rate stood at 16.43 per 1,000 population. The highest rates were recorded in the Turkistan Region (22.22), the Mangystau Region (21.40), and the city of Shymkent (21.76).

Women aged 25-29 accounted for 27% of births, while those aged 30-34 made up 26.1%. In total, 10,400 children were born to mothers under 20, while 148 births were recorded among women over 50. The Turkistan Region had the highest number of births to mothers under 20, while the city of Almaty recorded the highest number among mothers over 50.

The average maternal age reached 29.9 years, compared to 25.3 years at the birth of a first child.

Firstborns accounted for 24% of all births, or 79,800 children, while fourth-born children made up 16%, totaling more than 53,500.

During the reporting period, 3,430 sets of twins and 26 sets of triplets were born.