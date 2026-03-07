Kazakhstan Kicks Off Spring Tourism Season with Cultural and Gastronomic Festivals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will open its spring tourism season in March with two flagship events showcasing the country’s cultural and culinary heritage, attracting both residents and visitors.

The cultural festival Amal Keldi – Zhyl Keldi, which conveys the idea of welcoming the new year with hope, unity, and renewal, will be held on March 13 at the Otpan Tau historical and cultural complex. It is organized by the Mangystau Region akimat (administration).

The program will feature national games, concerts, craft exhibitions, traditional treats served in yurts, and the ceremonial lighting of the Fire of Unity, symbolizing a new life cycle and social cohesion, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on March 2.

The Dastarkhan gastronomic festival in Shymkent, scheduled for March 21 and organized by the Shymkent akimat, aims to promote regional culinary identity and develop gastronomic tourism. The festival will include food tastings, chef master classes, competitions, and cultural entertainment, offering a platform for interaction between businesses and visitors.

According to the ministry, this year’s cultural and tourism calendar features 55 major events across Kazakhstan, covering cultural, ethnocultural, sporting, gastronomic, and environmental activities. The events are designed to promote domestic tourism, expand regional travel routes, and strengthen local brands.