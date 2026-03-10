Kazakhstan Introduces Digital Ecosystem for Construction Sector

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is introducing a digital ecosystem for the construction sector, including the launch of a Unified Construction Portal designed to bring previously fragmented planning and oversight processes into a single transparent system, said Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev at a March 10 government meeting.

According to Nagaspayev, the digitalization of the construction industry aims to ensure full transparency across all stages of project implementation, from design to commissioning. As part of the transition away from paper-based documentation, Kazakhstan has introduced the Automated Information System of the State Urban Planning Cadastre, which now contains the master development plans of all 89 cities in the country.

The system also provides automated compliance checks, blocking permit issuance if a developer’s project does not match the approved urban development plan.

“Three information systems now operate in the construction sector. However, they previously functioned separately, which reduced their efficiency. The Unified Construction Portal integrates these systems and covers all stages of construction projects,” Nagaspayev said.

Government push for faster digital transformation

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of accelerating digital transformation in the construction industry.

“Alongside legislative reforms, we are transitioning to modern digital systems. The Unified Construction Portal will improve transparency, integrate fragmented systems through a single window approach, and reduce bureaucracy and processing times,” Bektenov said.

He instructed the ministries responsible for industry, construction, and digital development to launch pilot AI modules to enhance project expertise by the end of July.

All construction services are now online

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported that all 54 public services in the construction sector have been fully automated.

As a result, 100% of construction-related services are now accessible online for citizens and businesses. By the end of 2025, 96% of these services were delivered electronically, reflecting the sector’s high level of digital maturity.

The most commonly requested services include address assignment, design approvals, architectural sketch approvals, and building demolition permits.

Madiyev added that the next stage of digitalization will include electronic contracts, automated document verification, digital inspection reports, API-based monitoring, and BIM technologies.

“These measures will increase transparency, shorten service delivery times, and improve sector efficiency by up to 46%,” he said.

AI and computer vision to monitor construction

Kazakhstan is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence and computer vision systems to monitor construction activity.

According to Madiyev, a pilot project has been launched in Astana, using AI-powered monitoring technologies to track construction progress.

The system can automatically detect unauthorized land use and deviations from urban planning requirements at early stages, helping authorities address potential violations more quickly.

Under a development plan for 2026–2027, the government aims to introduce preventive digital monitoring tools that will assign each construction site a digital passport, centralizing data and reducing the risk of human error during inspections.