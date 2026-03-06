Kazakhstan Hosts First AI-Powered Togyzkumalak Competition

ALMATY – A togyzkumalak (nine pellets) tournament featuring artificial intelligence (AI) is being held for the first time in the city of Kyzylorda as part of the international rating tournament Champion. The event is dedicated to the memory of Kazakh statesman and public figure Nalkozha Yergeshbayev, reported the Kazinform news agency on March 5.

According to the tournament’s chief referee, Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan Khakimzhan Yeleusinov, the tournament has played an important role in developing top-level players.

“The tournament, which started in 2008, has become a real forge of world-class champions. In 2017 it received international status, and in 2020 the Asian Cup was held within its framework for the first time. This year, the best players will test their skills against AI for the first time,” he said.

The AI system competing in the tournament is designed to perform at the level of an international master of sports in togyzkumalak. It was developed by Astana-based AI programmer Abylai Nurske, who specializes in high-tech AI solutions.

The system can learn the rules of the traditional game and respond dynamically to opponents’ moves during play. Experts have described the project as a historic milestone in combining traditional intellectual games with modern technology.

At the end of the tournament, the strongest players will be selected to represent Kazakhstan at upcoming international and national competitions. The event’s results are expected to be announced on March 6.