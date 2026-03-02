Kazakhstan Expresses Condolences to Iran, Urges De-Escalation in Middle East

ALMATY – Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev extended condolences to the people of Iran over the loss of civilian lives, including children, as well as members of the country’s senior leadership, as a result of recent tragic events, in an official statement on March 2.

“We express regret over the strikes against civilian facilities of Arab states that are not participating in the war against Iran, and with which Kazakhstan consistently develops friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation,” reads the statement.

The ministry emphasized that compliance with international humanitarian law requires special protection of civilian infrastructure and populations during armed conflicts.

“We reaffirm our unwavering principled position on the need to resolve international disputes and conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means, with strict observance of international law and the United Nations Charter,” reads the statement.

As one of the initiators of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, Kazakhstan underscored the importance of preserving humanity during times of war.

“We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and responsibility in order to prevent further escalation of violence in the region,” Zhetybayev said.