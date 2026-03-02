Kazakhstan Expands Coal Capacity to Secure Energy Supply

ALMATY – Kazakhstan plans to meet projected demand for more than 19 million tons of coal annually for new energy projects by expanding production capacity, Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov announced during a March 2 meeting with the country’s largest coal mining companies.

Akbarov emphasized that the project will go beyond power generation and encompass comprehensive sectoral development, including attracting investment, modernizing fuel and logistics infrastructure, and strengthening workforce capacity.

According to forecasts, demand for thermal coal for new projects alone is expected to exceed 19 million tons per year by 2032, necessitating a prompt increase in production capacity, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

Production growth plans

According to Yevgeny Masternak, Bogatyr Komir’s Director General, the company outlined plans to increase output from 42.7 million tons in 2024 to 45.2 million tons by 2026, with a target of 56.5 million tons by 2032. The company plans to invest 360 billion tenge (US$770 million) through 2032 in new construction projects, equipment procurement, and large-scale modernization.

Alongside technical upgrades, Bogatyr Komir is implementing digital solutions, including a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and freight flow optimization technologies to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Shubarkol Komir confirmed its readiness to scale up production to 16.1 million tons by 2026. The company’s investment strategy for 2026–2032 outlines 95.5 billion tenge (US$200 million) for technical re-equipment and digitalization. Plans include the second phase of the CPVK-2 facility, modernization of equipment worth 49.4 billion tenge (US$103 million), and the introduction of innovative technologies such as Hovermap 3D mapping systems and robotic haul trucks.

Summarizing the meeting, Akbarov stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to expand the rail wagon fleet and modernize railway infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted coal supplies to the growing energy sector. According to him, the planned measures are expected to support Kazakhstan’s energy security and ensure a stable fuel supply for new generation projects amid rising domestic demand.