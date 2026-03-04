Kazakhstan, EU Continue Talks on Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) held the second round of negotiations on March 3 in Astana on draft agreements covering visa facilitation and the readmission of citizens, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the parties discussed key parameters of the proposed agreements aimed at enhancing mobility for citizens, strengthening people-to-people contacts, and establishing a stable and predictable legal framework for cooperation in migration management.

Special attention was given to improving procedures and ensuring a balanced approach between facilitating travel and maintaining security. The discussions also focused on strengthening mutual trust and shared responsibility between the two sides.

The negotiations are being conducted in the context of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, reflecting both parties’ commitment to further develop modern mobility mechanisms and deepen strategic bilateral relations.

European representatives highlighted Kazakhstan’s constructive and pragmatic approach to migration policy issues and expressed readiness to continue negotiations while maintaining a steady pace of expert-level engagement.