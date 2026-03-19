Kazakhstan Begins Work on Second Airport Project in Astana

By Dana Omirgazy in Astana on 19 March 2026

ASTANA — The development of a second airport in Kazakhstan’s capital has entered its initial phase, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev.

Photo credit: fotografersha.livejournal.com Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Senate briefing on March 18, Lastayev confirmed that preparatory work on the project is already underway.

“A working group has been established under the leadership of the city administration, with the participation of all concerned government bodies,” Lastayev said.

He emphasized that the project remains at the evaluation stage, with specialists and experts currently examining multiple development scenarios.

Lastayev noted that the proposed facility is expected to become a major, modern aviation hub.


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