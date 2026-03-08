Kazakh Women Scientists Highlight Advances in Medicine

ASTANA – Nazarbayev University (NU) hosted a meeting with women scientists on March 5 to mark International Women’s Day, highlighting their contributions to research shaping modern medicine and healthcare.

During the event, researchers discussed recent scientific developments ranging from personalized treatment for diabetes to the impact of nutrition and gut microbiota on human health.

According to the university’s Vice-President for Student Affairs and International Cooperation, Khadisha Dairova, many women have long shown strong interest in medical research. She recalled that while coordinating the Bolashak scholarship program, a large share of students sent to leading universities in the United States were women pursuing medical fields.

Nazarbayev University has graduated 11 cohorts so far, totaling around 12,000 alumni.

“Around 8-10% continue their education abroad. Just last year, nearly 150 of our graduates completed PhD programs at top universities in fields ranging from neurology to biomedicine and other disciplines. We see strong potential, and many graduates are now returning to NU to teach and contribute to research. Overall, 92% of our graduates work in Kazakhstan,” she said.

Rethinking diabetes treatment

Professor Kuralay Atageldiyeva, a diabetes researcher, presented the results of her long-term research on developing a personalized approach to treating Type 2 diabetes. She said the traditional “one-size-fits-all” treatment model is not always effective.

“Diabetes is a very insidious disease that increases the risk of heart attacks, kidney failure, blindness and many other complications. When blood sugar rises, people often do not feel it, yet complications slowly and progressively develop in the body. That is why we must focus both on preventing diabetes and on preventing complications in patients who already have the disease,” Atageldiyeva said.

She recalled a case from her medical practice in which a patient developed severe complications, including kidney failure, just seven years after being diagnosed with diabetes. In contrast, other patients can live with the condition for decades with relatively mild changes.

According to Atageldiyeva, such differences may be explained by genetic factors and individual biological characteristics. Her research team is studying genetic markers alongside detailed clinical data to identify various subtypes of diabetes and predict possible complications in advance.

She explained that the risk of developing diabetes increases with genetic predisposition, excess weight, high blood pressure and other factors.

Atageldiyeva also emphasized the importance of combining regular physical activity with balanced nutrition to reduce the risk of the disease.

“Our research shows that certain gene polymorphisms may predispose patients with diabetes to complications such as diabetic kidney disease. These genes may not pose a risk for people without diabetes, but when diabetes develops, they can significantly increase the likelihood of complications,” she said.

By combining genetic and clinical data, researchers aim to identify which organs, such as the kidneys, cardiovascular system, nerves or eyes, may be most vulnerable in individual patients. This could allow doctors to tailor treatment strategies and screening schedules based on each patient’s risk profile.

What’s on your plate matters

Professor Dinara Galiyeva, a pediatrician and researcher, spoke about the relationship between nutrition, gut microbiota and chronic diseases. She noted that trillions of bacteria living in the intestines play a crucial role in metabolism and immune function.

According to Galiyeva, gut bacteria process dietary fiber and produce short-chain fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and support intestinal health.

“A healthy diet should include prebiotic fibers, vegetables and other fiber-rich foods. On average, a person should consume around 30 grams of fiber per day, which is roughly equivalent to about 500 grams of vegetables and greens,” she said.

She added that a diverse diet rich in fiber can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some forms of cancer.

Galiyeva also cited research comparing vegetarian, vegan and Mediterranean diets. The findings show that people following a Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, produce significantly higher levels of beneficial metabolites that help regulate metabolism and reduce inflammation.

Comparing traditional Kazakh cuisine with optimal dietary models, she noted that local diets often contain large amounts of refined carbohydrates and flour-based dishes.

“Many traditional meals are centered on dough-based dishes such as beshbarmak, baursaks and shelpek. These foods provide necessary nutrients, but they are often low in fiber. It is important to balance them with vegetables and greens,” she said.

Professor Kamilya Kokabi also presented research on autophagy, a fundamental cellular process often described as “cellular recycling.”

She explained that autophagy helps cells adapt to stress and maintain internal balance, while disruptions in this process may contribute to various diseases, including cancer.