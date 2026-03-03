Kazakh Water Diplomats Undergo Training in Europe and China

ALMATY – Kazakh specialists in water management are receiving training in Europe and China as part of efforts to strengthen water diplomacy capacity, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported on March 2.

In November 2025, 13 participants completed studies at Corvinus University of Budapest under a dual master’s degree program between the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation and the Hungarian institution.

In December 2025, a group of Kazakh water specialists attended courses focused on developing diplomatic competencies at Renmin University of China in Beijing.

Additionally, Kazakh professionals are participating in the Young Water Diplomats program implemented jointly with IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in the Netherlands.

Expanding academic programs at home

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized the growing importance of water diplomacy in the current global context.

“In today’s conditions, water diplomacy is gaining particular importance. To strengthen human capital in this field, new educational programs and initiatives are being developed and introduced,” he said.

Specialist training in water diplomacy is conducted at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Satbayev University and the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation. The Kazakh-German University offers a program in Integrated Water Resources Management, while Amanzholov East Kazakhstan University teaches courses related to water diplomacy.