Archaeologists Discover 250 Golden Horde Artifacts at Saraishyk Site

ASTANA – Archaeologists at the Saraishyk state historical and cultural museum-reserve have uncovered around 250 artifacts at the medieval Saraishyk complex in the Atyrau Region.

The discoveries were made across five excavation sites and include remains of residential buildings, a citadel, and a caravanserai dating back to the early 14th century. The artifacts, attributed to the Golden Horde period, consist of household and decorative items made of metal, glass, bone, and ceramics. Among the notable finds is a rare bronze lock from the 14th-15th centuries, which was reported by the region’s akimat (administration) on March 18.

Restoration work is ongoing at the site alongside archaeological research. Infrastructure for visitors has been improved, including the construction of pedestrian pathways and the installation of QR codes that provide digital access to information about excavation areas.

Visitor numbers to the site have steadily increased, reflecting growing interest in Kazakhstan’s historical heritage, rising from 18,000 two years ago to 28,000 last year. Plans are also under consideration to install a monument to Kasym Khan at the site.