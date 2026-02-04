Zoologists Spent Three Days Guarding Stray Snow Leopard in Almaty Mountains

ASTANA — Tourists, bloggers and photographers rushed to the mountains after videos of the snow leopard appeared on social media. Staff from the Institute of Zoology and Ile-Alatau National Park guarded the rare predator for three days and nights in the Big Almaty Gorge, reported Kazinform news agency on Feb. 2.

According to the journalists, people tried to approach the animal, launched drones, made noise and violated the rules of conduct in the specially protected natural area. Zoologists say this posed a threat not only for the predator but also for people’s own safety.

In this regard, experts had to stay near the animal around the clock to protect it from stress and other risks.

To monitor and assess the snow leopard’s health, scientists fitted it with a satellite collar and collected the necessary samples. The predator has now reportedly left the area and moved to a safer zone.

According to the Ministry of Ecology’s Committee on Forestry and Wildlife, there are approximately 189 snow leopards in the country. The species is considered rare and is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.