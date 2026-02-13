Where to Go, What to See: This Week’s Cultural Highlights in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – With Valentine’s Day approaching, the second week of February brings a touch of romance to the city. It Is the perfect time to celebrate love in all its forms – from grand gestures to quiet, meaningful moments. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of activities to help you spend quality time with loved ones over the weekend.

Astana

“Romeo and Juliet” ballet, Feb. 13-14

A captivating take on “Romeo and Juliet” brings Shakespeare’s timeless love story to life. Set to the music of a symphony orchestra, this production reflects the beauty, passion, and intensity of love.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Immortal Beloved” ballet, Feb. 12-14

Experience an unforgettable evening of ballet, where music and movement bring the life of a great composer to the stage. The performance immerses the audience in a world of intense emotion, where every gesture and step tells a story of passion, struggle, and triumph.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concert by candlelight, Feb. 14

Experience the magic of live classical music performed by professional musicians, illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. The program features masterpieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart alongside contemporary domestic and international compositions, creating a truly enchanting atmosphere.

Venue: Nazarbayev University, Red Hall; 53 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League, Feb. 14

Get ready for the hockey showdown between Barys and Lada, which is just around the corner. Brace yourself for a game packed with high-energy action plays. Don’t miss the chance to cheer for your team and be part of this intense battle on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Greatest Soundtrack Hits concert by Ne Prosto Orchestra, Feb. 14

Cinema lovers are in for a special evening of legendary film music performed live by a symphony orchestra. The program features unforgettable themes from beloved movies such as “The Matrix,” “Titanic,” “La La Land,” and “Twilight.”

This soundtrack will transport you back in time, awakening memories and emotions from watching these films. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of those days and relive those feelings again.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Van Gogh: Paintings Come to Life” exhibition, Feb. 12 – March 31

Through movement, light, and sound, stunning visuals and cutting-edge technology bring Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life. The exhibition uses state-of-the-art projection technology to surround visitors with moving images, creating a fully immersive journey into the artist’s world. Step inside the vibrant scenes of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Bedroom,” and feel the emotions behind Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. Perfect for art lovers and those seeking a unique cultural experience.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall multimedia museum; 8 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Art evening, Feb. 13-15

Immerse yourself in a magical evening of painting in a warm, inspiring atmosphere. Create, relax, and enjoy a memorable time alone or with someone special.

Venue: Carpe Diem art studio; 302 Navoy Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” ballet, Feb. 14

The “Cinderella” ballet brings Charles Perrault’s timeless tale to life, following a poor girl whose magical transformation leads to a royal ball and true love. Like pumpkins turning into coaches and mice into horses, enchanting moments are brought to life with stunning choreography. Full of vibrant dance and heartfelt emotion, the performance beautifully captures the romance and triumph over hardship, offering a magical experience long after the final bow.

Venue: Schoolchildren’s Palace; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Rigoletto” opera, Feb. 14

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” returns to the stage, a powerful tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. With dramatic music, striking costumes, and world-class vocals, this classic opera promises an unforgettable evening.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Tango Evening concert, Feb. 14

Passion, rhythm and the unmistakable charm of tango. The concert creates a warm, romantic atmosphere – a lovely idea for a night out.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Moldanazar solo concert, Feb. 14

Moldanazar takes the stage with his unique blend of electronic and indie sounds, dreamy melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. Perfect for anyone looking for an evening of beautiful music and contemporary Kazakh vibes.

Venue: 50 Nazarbayev Avenue. Tickets are available here.