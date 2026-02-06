What to Do This Weekend: Music, Poetry and Cultural Performances

ASTANA – This February weekend offers a mix of music, spoken word and theatrical performances that spotlight contemporary Kazakh culture. From intimate readings to live concerts and stage productions, here are The Astana Times’ picks for what not to miss in Astana and Almaty.

Astana

From the Fjords to the New World concert, Feb. 8

This evening of symphonic music takes the audience on a journey across continents and emotions. The program features Edvard Grieg’s lyrical compositions inspired by Norway’s dramatic landscapes, alongside Antonín Dvořák’s famous Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” a powerful work shaped by the sounds and spirit of America.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Poetry Therapy evening, Feb. 7

The evening celebrates the 95th anniversary of Mukagali Makataev, one of Kazakhstan’s most respected poets. The program features his most memorable poems and songs inspired by his work, creating a warm, reflective atmosphere.

Venue: KazMedia; 4 Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Shaft. Hidden Threads” exhibition, Jan. 14 – March 15

Inspired by the archaeological concept of a “shaft,” a method used to reveal layers of history, this exhibition explores the hidden connections between past and present. ​​Through this metaphor of excavation, the exhibition brings forgotten stories to the surface. The works are based on materials collected during the artist’s research trip to Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, grounding the project in real cultural landscapes.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“I’m Right Here” exhibition, Feb. 12 – March 13

The exhibition brings together two projects: “Be” and “Following the Sun.” Each work has its own unique form, rhythm, and emotional tone, yet both speak to the same profound truth: a woman’s identity cannot be reduced to her role, her circumstances, or the expectations of others.

Venue: Sal Seri Gallery; 10/1 Heydar Aliyev Street.

Almaty

“The Elixir of Love” opera, Feb. 7

A charming opera filled with humor, romance and memorable melodies. Gaetano Donizetti’s classic tells a timeless story of love, dreams and joyful surprises. A perfect fit for fans of vocal brilliance and lyrical theater.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“86” performance, Feb. 6-7

The performance takes the audience back to December 1986, capturing the courage and determination of young Kazakhs on the path to independence. Their struggles and spirit are expressed through movement and music, creating a powerful and moving experience.

Venue: 36 Barybaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Think of Me” performance, Feb. 7

Inspired by the verses of beloved Kazakh poet Mukagali Makataev, this heartfelt performance combines poetry and expressive movement to reflect on life, memory, and identity.

Venue: State Puppet Theater; 63 Pushkin Street. Tickets are available here.