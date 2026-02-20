Weekend Wonders: Top Things to Do This February Weekend

ASTANA – Astana and Almaty will come alive this weekend with concerts, ballets and sporting events, offering a wide mix of cultural and athletic experiences across both cities. Mark your calendars for this weekend with a line-up of events curated by The Astana Times.

Astana

Kontinental Hockey League, Feb. 22

Get ready for the hockey showdown between Barys and Severstal is just around the corner. Brace yourself for a game packed with high-energy action thrilling plays. Don’t miss the chance to cheer for your team and be part of this intense battle on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Gaukhartas” musical, Feb. 22

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhamal Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical, Feb. 21

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectators; 47B Zhamal Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

“Carmen Suite” and “Arcana of Fate” ballets, Feb. 21

Astana Ballet presents two one-act ballets that explore freedom, destiny, and inner transformation. The program opens with “Carmen Suite,” a 20th-century ballet gem that continues to dazzle audiences with its fiery choreography and unforgettable music. The evening continues with “The Arcana of Fate,” a deeply symbolic production inspired by the ancient wisdom of Tarot. Through striking visual metaphors and emotionally charged movement, the ballet offers a poetic journey into human consciousness and self-discovery.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Turandot” opera, Feb. 21

The grandeur of Italian opera meets Kazakh stage mastery. Don’t miss this powerful love story filled with mystery, sacrifice, and unforgettable arias.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Swan Lake” ballet, Feb. 21

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved folk tale follows a maiden cursed by dark forces to live as a swan. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal. A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“World of Bollywood: Music from the Best Indian Cinema”, Feb. 22

Bollywood has enchanted the world with its films and unforgettable music, known for its emotional depth and uplifting energy. On this evening, you will hear the best soundtracks from films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Veer-Zaara,” and “My Name is Khan,” among others.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Pearls of Music” concert, Feb. 22

An elegant evening of chamber music brings together the rich timbre of the dombra and the expressive depth of the piano. The program blends Kazakh folk heritage with renowned classical works, offering a refined dialogue between tradition and timeless European repertoire.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.