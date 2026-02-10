Unico Play Brings Home Historic GEMA Asia Awards Wins for Kazakhstan

ALMATY – Both GEMA Asia Awards statuettes have now been delivered to Kazakhstan, as the country has earned its first-ever recognition at the prestigious competition. Local streaming platform Unico Play took home two major prizes for its marketing campaign promoting the original series “Qara Bekire” (Black Caviar).

The project won gold for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign and silver for Best Poster, standing out among global entertainment heavyweights such as Netflix and Warner Bros.

“The victory was an important signal for the entire industry: Kazakh projects can compete on an equal footing on the international stage,” the platform’s press service wrote on its Instagram page.

Experts praised the campaign for its strong concept and meaningful message. The series centers on the Caspian Sea, environmental challenges, and human responsibility, themes that resonated with international judges.

The GEMA Asia Awards are among the most influential honors in entertainment marketing. Each year, they recognize outstanding promotional campaigns across film, television, and streaming platforms throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Unico Play’s success is particularly notable given the scale of its competitors. Major international studios with vastly larger budgets and global reach were among the contenders in the same categories.