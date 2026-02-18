Tokayev to Attend Inaugural Board of Peace Meeting in Washington This Week

ASTANA — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the United States on Feb. 18–19 at the invitation of the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump, the Akorda press service announced. During the visit to Washington, D.C., President Tokayev will participate in the first formal meeting of the Board of Peace, a new international body established under a U.N. Security Council mandate earlier this year.

The Board of Peace is chaired by Trump and is intended to help stabilise the situation in the Gaza Strip and oversee wider peace-building efforts globally. According to Akorda’s press service, discussions at the summit will center on stabilizing the situation in the Gaza Strip and identifying practical measures to ensure sustainable peace, security, and humanitarian support in the region.

On the sidelines of the visit, Tokayev is also scheduled to hold meetings with executives of major American companies. The talks are expected to focus on expanding trade, attracting investment and deepening cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, digital technologies and infrastructure.

According to the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie M. Stufft, U.S.–Kazakhstan relations are at a historic high. In recent years, bilateral economic ties have continued to develop, with U.S. companies playing a significant role in the country’s energy and industrial projects.

Launched in January 2026, the Board of Peace was originally formed to supervise aspects of ceasefire implementation, reconstruction and governance in Gaza following years of conflict. Its charter sets out a broad peace-promotion role and envisages cooperation among invited states under the guidance of its chairman. Trump has said that member states will unveil more than $5 billion in pledges for reconstruction and humanitarian support tied to the initiative — part of a broader, still-unfunded plan to rebuild war-torn areas.