Tokayev Presents State Honors to Kazakh Fighters After Dubai SWAT Victory

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored the winners of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 international tournament on Feb. 16, praising their performance as a testament to Kazakhstan’s growing prestige on the global stage.

Congratulating the teams, Tokayev said they had demonstrated the “unwavering spirit of Kazakh warriors” in one of the world’s most demanding law enforcement competitions, reported Akorda.

“The tournament in Dubai, which brought together more than 100 elite units from 48 countries, is a global event. It is no exaggeration to say that these were among the most difficult tests. Over five days, the teams had to overcome formidable obstacles, pushing the limits of human capability. Our fighters showed exceptional willpower, flawlessly carried out their missions, and demonstrated the highest level of professionalism,” he said.

A standout achievement came from the all-women’s team Tomiris, which placed 18th overall and emerged as the top-performing female unit, outperforming numerous male teams from other countries.

“Our remarkable women demonstrated outstanding skill and a strong will to win, becoming the best among women’s teams. It is gratifying that all five units representing Kazakhstan ranked among the top 20,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that special forces and military personnel must consistently exemplify strict discipline, professional excellence, and readiness to take decisive action in defending the nation’s interests.

By presidential decree, officers and service members who returned victorious from the competition were awarded the Aibyn (Valor) Order of the second degree, named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the Zhauyngerlik Erlіgі Ushіn (For Military Heroism) medal, and Letters of Gratitude from the President.

Team Kazakhstan C was declared the overall winner of the prestigious tournament, while Kazakhstan A secured second place in the final standings. Kazakhstan B finished eighth overall, and Kazakhstan D placed 20th, ensuring that all five Kazakh teams ranked among the top 20.

Last year, Kazakh teams won two silver medals at the tournament.