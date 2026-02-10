Tokayev: New Constitution Will Protect Citizens’ Rights and Strengthen State Institutions

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an expanded government meeting on Feb. 10, during which officials reviewed Kazakhstan’s socio-economic performance in 2025 and outlined key priorities for the period ahead, while also emphasizing the country’s ongoing Constitutional reform.

Constitutional reform framed as a nationwide process

Opening the session, Tokayev said Kazakhstan has entered a period of profound transformation driven by large-scale reforms that will shape the nation’s future. He recalled that the core elements of the constitutional reform had earlier been presented at a meeting of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda.

“A broad public discussion on this issue did not begin yesterday but has been ongoing for six months,” he said, noting that a 130-member Constitutional commission was formed to systematize proposals.

“The commission carefully reviewed and consolidated all proposals and introduced a number of amendments. Importantly, the commission’s work was open,” Tokayev said, stressing that never before had reforms in Kazakhstan been discussed so comprehensively and covered so widely live.

According to him, the preparation of the reform had taken on a truly nationwide character. The Constitutional commission has already held ten meetings and, given the large number of amendments, concluded that the scale of changes requires not a fragmentary approach but the adoption of a new Constitution.

From a super-presidential model to a balanced system

Tokayev described the draft Constitution as a conceptually new document that clearly describes a qualitatively new level of development of our state. He said the proposed norms would consolidate the evolution of Kazakhstan’s political system.

“A panoramic view of the political reforms of recent years allows us to see that Kazakhstan is parting with a super-presidential form of government and moving to a presidential republic with an authoritative, influential Parliament,” Tokayev said.

The changes, he said, raise the question of a full reset of the country’s Constitutional foundations and, in essence, the creation of a new system of state governance. The proposed innovations are intended to redistribute powers, strengthen checks and balances, and improve the effectiveness and sustainability of political institutions.

Human rights and social guarantees at the core

Tokayev emphasized that the essence of the proposed amendments is to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and citizens.

“This is not just a set of declarations, we are creating a unified system that guarantees the protection of human rights and clearly defines real ways to achieve them,” he said.

Among specific provisions, he noted that, at the proposal of the legal community, a separate article on the legal profession would be introduced. The draft also reaffirms and elaborates on the state’s secular nature, with an emphasis on education.

Continuity with the past, focus on the future

Tokayev stressed that the significance of the current Constitution, which he said played a major role in the country’s achievements over the past 30 years, is not being dismissed.

“Since then, our society has changed significantly. Despite all pessimistic forecasts, Kazakhstan has become a strong state with high international authority,” he said.

Against the backdrop of profound geopolitical, geo-economic, and technological shifts, Tokayev argued that it is vital to update national goals, values, and principles and reinforce them at the Constitutional level.

“I am convinced that the adoption of a new Constitution will give a powerful impetus to Kazakhstan’s development and help realize the potential of every citizen. In any case, the final decision on this issue will be made at a nationwide referendum,” he said.