Tokayev Meets Chinese Business Leaders, AIIB President to Boost Investment Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is advancing new investment, infrastructure, and technology partnerships with Chinese business leaders and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), following high-level talks on Feb. 9 between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sunwah Group Chairman Cai Guanxian and AIIB President Zou Jiayi.

The meetings underscored Kazakhstan’s focus on attracting strategic foreign investment, expanding transport and energy infrastructure, and deepening cooperation with China in high-tech and industrial sectors.

Trade, investment and high-tech cooperation

During talks with Cai, chairman of Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group and a senior member of China’s top political advisory body, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

He highlighted the continued momentum of the Belt and Road Initiative, first unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana in 2013, and noted that China remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching record highs.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is improving conditions for foreign investors and providing full support for joint strategic projects. He also pointed to the rapid global development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing China’s leading role in this sphere and expressing interest in expanding practical cooperation in AI and digital technologies.

Cai described Kazakhstan as a reliable and attractive destination for investment, particularly in finance. He said strong political support from the leaders of both countries plays a key role in expanding bilateral business cooperation.

Infrastructure financing and major development projects

In a separate meeting with Zou, Tokayev described the Beijing-based multilateral lender as a strategically important partner in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure modernization drive.

He welcomed the signing of a Partnership Framework Agreement, saying it would support sustainable economic growth and strengthen regional connectivity. Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan was the first country Zou visited after assuming office, calling it a positive signal for future cooperation.

“Together with the bank, we are implementing nine projects with a total value of more than $2.6 billion. I am confident that all of them will become important elements of our future contacts and cooperation,” Tokayev said.

These include the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau, a 220-megawatt wind power plant, upgrades to key highway sections such as Zhezkazgan–Karagandy and Aktobe–Karabutak–Ulgaisyn, and a railway bypass around Almaty.

“I will ensure the continuity of the bank’s activities, building on the achievements of its first decade, and will also strive for progress so that we can respond more quickly to the changing needs of our clients,” Zou said.