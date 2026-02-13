Tokayev Honors Muslim Council Leader, Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Interfaith Dialogue

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Feb. 12 with Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s strong support for interreligious dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Tokayev welcomed the opening of its representative office in Kazakhstan, the first in Central Asia. He stressed that promoting tolerance, unity, and Islam’s humanistic values aligns with Kazakhstan’s political course, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev highlighted the international prestige of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, noting its role in advancing global dialogue and cooperation. Abdelsalam thanked Tokayev for the warm reception and confirmed his continued participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. He also commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to promote peaceful dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, whose leaders were among this year’s award recipients.

Tokayev conveyed greetings to Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and president of the council. Abdelsalam was awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), first degree, for his contribution to strengthening interreligious dialogue and humanitarian values.

Book presentation in Kazakh

A Kazakh-language edition of Abdelsalam’s book, “The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path: A Testimony to the Birth of the Human Fraternity Document”, was also presented the same day in the Senate. The event was attended by Abdelsalam, Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of the Senate and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as members of Parliament, diplomats, religious leaders and public figures.

Ashimbayev said the award reflects Abdelsalam’s role in advancing global interfaith dialogue and deepening cooperation with Al-Azhar University. He noted that amid rising geopolitical tensions, cultural and religious divisions, and global challenges, spiritual diplomacy and constructive dialogue are more important than ever.

He added that the 2019 document on Human Fraternity serves as a landmark call for unity based on shared values. Publishing the book in Kazakh for the first time, he said, underscores Kazakhstan’s ongoing commitment to peace, harmony and intercivilizational dialogue, reported the Senate’s press service.