Tokayev Honors Ersin Baltagul as Sumo Champion Plans Youth Academy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Award-winning Kazakh professional sumo wrestler Ersin Baltagul has announced plans to open a children’s sumo school in Kazakhstan, aiming to develop young talent and promote the sport nationwide.

Baltagul, known in Japan as Kinbozan, said the future of Kazakh sumo depends on creating proper conditions for young athletes to train and grow.

“We need to create conditions for young wrestlers so they can train and develop. Then we will have new champions,” he said in an interview with the Jibek Joly television channel on Feb. 16.

Sumo in Kazakhstan has been developing under the national federation since 1999, but the sport remains relatively unpopular. Baltagul’s initiative is expected to help attract more children and teenagers to sumo and strengthen Kazakhstan’s presence in international competitions.

The 28-year-old athlete, who competes in Japan’s top makuuchi division, said he is currently selecting a location for the future school.

President Tokayev awards Baltagul with the Order of Barys

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Baltagul on Feb. 16, congratulating him on his recent achievements in Japan and awarding him the Order of Barys, second degree, for outstanding sporting accomplishments.

During the meeting, Tokayev praised Baltagul for attaining the rank of maegashira at the 2025 Emperor’s Cup tournament, as well as receiving the special Kanto-sho (Fighting Spirit) prize. President Tokayev described the recognition as clear evidence of the athlete’s perseverance, dedication, and hard work, reported Akorda.

He noted that an increasing number of young Kazakhstan citizens are successfully representing the country abroad and emphasized that the state gives special attention to supporting talented individuals and creating favorable conditions for the development of sports.

“During my visit to Japan, I saw that you are known and respected by many – from the Emperor to ordinary citizens. This is a great honor. By living and competing in Japan, you glorify the Kazakh people and strengthen our country’s international standing. I express my special gratitude to you,” said Tokayev.

Baltagul thanked Tokayev for his support and shared his intention to meet with young athletes in Kazakhstan.

“As a citizen of Kazakhstan, I have set myself the goal of worthily representing the turquoise flag of our country in Japan, whose population exceeds 120 million. I am doing everything possible to achieve this goal,” he said.

Concluding the meeting, President Tokayev wished Baltagul continued success in international competitions, noting that his achievements contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s global reputation and deepening friendly ties with Japan.