Tajikistan to Install ATMs for Buying and Selling Gold Bullion

ALMATY – The National Bank of Tajikistan plans to install special ATMs that will allow individuals to buy and sell gold bullion directly, the head of the financial regulator Firdavs Tolibzoda, said at a press conference, reported the Kazinform news agency on Feb. 17.

The new machines will enable customers to purchase gold bars without visiting a bank branch. Payments will be made with bank cards, after which buyers will be able to collect the bullion from the ATM immediately. The system will also include a buyback option, allowing customers to sell gold back through the same machines.

Tolibzoda noted that the initiative aims to make gold more accessible to the general public.

According to the TajikNational Bank, more than 200 kilograms of gold bullion were sold in Tajikistan in 2025, worth $23.7 million.