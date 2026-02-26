Serbian President Vučić Arrives in Astana for Official Visit

ALMATY – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Astana on Feb. 26 for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During Vučić’s visit, high-level talks are scheduled to focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Serbia is considered one of Kazakhstan’s key and reliable partners in the Balkans. Over 30 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have developed friendly ties based on mutual respect, trust and mutually beneficial partnership. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 7.6% last year, surpassing $107 million, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Business council and agreements signed

Ahead of the official negotiations, Astana hosted an expanded meeting of the Kazakhstan–Serbia Business Council and a Kazakhstan–Serbia Business Forum on Feb. 26, during which several cooperation agreements were signed, reported the Kazinform news agency.

In the defense sector, SP Kaztechnology and the Serbian company Yugoimport SDPR concluded an agreement to repair and modernize self-propelled artillery systems, including the Nora and Soko/Soho types.

Additionally, Great Sky and Yugoimport-SDPR signed a framework agreement on technology transfer and the establishment of production for high-energy materials.

In the digital sector, three memorandums of cooperation were signed involving Astana Hub, including partnerships with Serbia’s Center for Digital Transformation, the private SEE UP Accelerator and the Belgrade Science and Technology Park.

In biotechnology, Kazakhstan’s National Center for Biotechnology signed a memorandum of understanding with Serbia’s Bio4 Campus to advance scientific and technological collaboration.

Kazakh Invest has also been negotiating with Serbian pharmaceutical companies to localize production facilities in Kazakhstan.