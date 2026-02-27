Season Kickoff: Top Cultural Events to Welcome Spring

ASTANA – On March 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Gratitude, a day that symbolizes friendship, unity, solidarity, and compassion among the people. With spring awakening around us, it is the perfect time to share gratitude, reconnect with loved ones, and welcome new beginnings. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of activities to help you spend quality time with loved ones over the weekend.

Astana

“La Sylphide” ballet, Feb. 28

For lovers of the performing arts, the Astana Opera presents “La Sylphide,” a ballet that seamlessly weaves together storytelling and exquisite dance. This classic ballet, known for its graceful choreography and enchanting narrative, is set to captivate audiences. The combination of talented dancers, elaborate costumes, and a world-class venue ensures a fascinating evening that celebrates the beauty of ballet.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Ot Kyz” (Fire Girl) ballet, Feb. 28

“Ot Kyz” is a mesmerizing ballet performance inspired by Kazakh folklore. A story of love, destiny, and resilience told through elegant choreography and breathtaking stage design. Experience the magic of these unforgettable performances.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan Super Cup match, Feb 28

Almaty’s FC Kairat will face Kostanay’s FC Tobol in the Kazakhstan Super Cup match – a thrilling clash between two of the nation’s leading football clubs. Football fans don’t miss this exciting showdown.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Shaft. Hidden Threads” exhibition, Jan. 14 – March 15

Inspired by the archaeological concept of a “shaft,” a method used to reveal layers of history, this exhibition explores the hidden connections between past and present. ​​Through this metaphor of excavation, the exhibition brings forgotten stories to the surface. The works are based on materials collected during the artist’s research trip to Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, grounding the project in real cultural landscapes.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Be Careful, Fragile” exhibition, Feb. 28 – March 13

LM Kulanshi Art presents the first solo exhibition of watercolor artist Elizaveta Antropova from Minsk. This exhibition is an important step in the artist’s career. It features works created after her move to Astana, including both classical subjects and new themes.

For the first time, visitors will see how Antropova explores the image of women in today’s society. The exhibition also reflects on current social issues and how they influence our everyday lives, expressed through her delicate watercolor technique.

Venue: LM Kulanshi Art; 22A Kasym Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Open Cinema, Feb. 28

“Soul” is a touching animated story about a jazz musician whose unexpected journey beyond the ordinary helps him discover what truly gives life meaning. With stunning animation, soulful music, and a warm, thoughtful message, the film speaks to both adults and children alike. Perfect for a cozy evening with friends, family, or someone special.

Venue: Open Cinema; 58/1 Zhandosov Street. Tickets are available here.

“MuzART” musical-drama performance, March 1

A vibrant musical‑drama that captures an entire era of Kazakh music. Through unforgettable songs and a compelling story on stage, the performance follows the legendary MuzART group – from their first steps and early struggles to their triumphs and the lasting admiration of the audience.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Tulip Time” exhibition, Feb. 27 – March 1

A Central Asian Crafts Fair will bring together artisans from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for a vibrant celebration of traditional art and craftsmanship.

Visitors can explore handmade textiles, jewelry, felt products and other decorative pieces, meet the мастers behind the work and pick up one of a kind gifts. The fair offers a colorful showcase of Central Asia’s rich cultural heritage all in one place.

Venue: Central Exhibition Hall; 137 Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

“Spartacus” performance, March 1

Experience the majestic performance “Spartak,” brought to life with the dramatic score of Aram Khachaturian. This impressive three-act production tells the story of the legendary Thracian gladiator Spartacus, whose fight against oppression in ancient Rome has become a timeless tale of courage, freedom, and heroism.

On stage, dynamic choreography and powerful orchestral music combine to create a moving and intense theatrical experience, full of emotion and dramatic impact.

Venue: Abay Opera House; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.