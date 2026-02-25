Registration Opens for Regional Ecological Summit 2026

ALMATY – Registration has officially opened for the Regional Ecological Summit (RES 2026), with participants and guests now able to register through the event’s official website, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.

The summit will take place on April 22–24 in Astana, bringing together Central Asian countries to foster coordinated dialogue on key climate and environmental issues.

Organizers aim to create a platform for regional cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the development of joint solutions to address climate change, environmental sustainability, and green transition challenges.

Participants can complete the registration process by filling out the dedicated form on the website.