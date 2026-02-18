Ramadan to Start Tomorrow Across Kazakhstan

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of Muslims has officially announced that the first day of Ramadan in Kazakhstan in 2026 will fall on Feb. 19, with the first tarawih (night prayers during Ramadan) to be held on the evening of Feb. 18.

Despite differing practices in some countries, where tarawih prayers may begin on Feb. 17 and fasting on Feb. 18, Kazakhstan will follow the calendar approved by the administration. Accordingly, Ramadan in Kazakhstan will run from Feb. 19 to March 19.

Medical treatment and fasting

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims explained that medical procedures do not automatically invalidate the fast. Blood tests or blood donation do not break the fast. Dental treatment, including tooth extraction and local anesthesia, is also permissible as long as water, medicine, or blood is not swallowed.

Injections that do not replace nutrition or provide calories such as antibiotics, painkillers, fever reducers, insulin, vaccines, and vitamins do not invalidate the fast. There are differing scholarly opinions on intravenous infusions; however, if they do not substitute food or drink, the fast remains valid. When possible, medical procedures are recommended after iftar (fast-breaking evening meal).

Islam allows exemptions from fasting for travelers, the sick, pregnant and breastfeeding women at health risk, and in certain cases people whose work or condition may threaten their life due to severe hunger or thirst.

Travelers may skip fasting if they leave their place of residence before dawn and travel at least 86 kilometers; missed days must later be made up. Sick individuals may also refrain from fasting if it could worsen their condition or hinder recovery. Muslim administration advises relying on both personal well-being and the opinion of a qualified physician.