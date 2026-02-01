Public Vote to Determine Fate of New Constitution, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA — The final decision on the new Constitution will be made by the country’s citizens at a national referendum said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Jan. 30 meeting dedicated to the Constitutional Commission’s work.

The Chair of the Constitutional Commission and Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova; Deputy Chair of the Commission and State Counselor Erlan Karin; and Commission member and Presidential Aide for Legal Affairs Erzhan Zhiyenbayev briefed President Tokayev on the results of the Constitutional Commission’s work.

According to the Akorda press service, Azimova reported that, following discussions at recent Commission meetings, a conceptually new text of the Constitution had been developed.

Members of the Commission noted that the new preamble, along with a number of revised articles and sections, provides for a substantial modernization of the entire constitutional framework, the strengthening of political and public institutions, and more robust mechanisms to protect citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Members of the Commission said that the document should be regarded as a draft of a new Constitution and proposed publishing it for nationwide public review. The Constitutional Commission will continue refining the draft of the new Basic Law.

Tokayev noted the extensive work carried out by the Commission and underscored the importance of broad public discussion of the draft Constitution.

Earlier on Friday, Azimova announced that the draft of the new version of Constitution will be published in the newspapers Egemen Qazaqstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, as well as on the official website of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan, for nationwide public discussion. The announcement was made at the sixth meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission.

Azimova noted that the new Constitution preserves the fundamental foundations of statehood, including the immutability of the unitary system, the inviolability of territorial integrity, and the core principles of the rule of law. She added that these principles will be reinforced with new substance and modern guarantees.

“The new Constitution is built on a people-centered model of the state, in which the individual, his or her rights, freedoms, and dignity, is recognized as the highest value and the primary benchmark of public policy. It also reflects principles deeply rooted in the people’s traditional values, historical experience, and notions of justice, responsibility, and social solidarity,” she said.

According to Azimova, by its very nature the draft Basic Law should be viewed not as a package of amendments, but as a new Constitution of Kazakhstan. The country has already presented the first draft of the new Constitution. Amendments are proposed to 77 articles, about 84% of the text, meaning that the changes and additions affect all sections of the Basic Law.