President Tokayev to Pay State Visit to Pakistan This Week 

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan on Feb. 3–4, reported the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the Kazakh leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. The negotiations will focus on prospects for strengthening political dialogue as well as expanding trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Tokayev is also expected to take part in the Kazakh–Pakistani business forum, which will bring together government officials and business representatives to explore new opportunities for bilateral investment and commercial partnerships.