President Tokayev Holds Working Meeting With Constitutional Commission Leadership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with Kazakhstan’s Constitutional commission on Feb. 6 to review progress on drafting the country’s new Constitution.

The meeting was attended by Chair of the Constitutional commission and Head of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the commission and State Counselor Erlan Karin, and commission member and Presidential Legal Advisor Yerzhan Zhienbayev.

President Tokayev was briefed on the commission’s ongoing work on the draft of the new Basic Law. According to Azimova, more than 4,000 public responses have been received following the publication of the draft Constitution for nationwide discussion on the eGov and e-Otinish portals.

In their submissions, citizens expressed support for the draft, noting that it reflects modern realities and aligns with public interests. Political parties, as well as national and regional public associations, have also voiced support for the adoption of the new Constitution.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing the commission’s work in an open format, allowing citizens to stay informed about the discussion process and to examine the provisions of the draft Constitution in detail. He instructed the commission to maintain careful analysis of all proposals submitted by experts and members of the public.

Azimova also reported that commission members will continue refining the wording of specific articles and provisions of the draft Constitution. The commission is scheduled to hold further meeting on Feb. 7.