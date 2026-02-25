Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov Welcomed with Honors in Astana

ASTANA – Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov received a ceremonial welcome at Astana airport on Feb. 25, greeted by fans, sports officials, and fellow athletes.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who came to meet me at such a late hour. I am truly grateful. I was bursting with pride for my country at the Olympics, especially when our flag was raised and the anthem played. I received many warm words. Once again, thank you all for your support,” Shaidorov said.

National Olympic Committee President Gennady Golovkin congratulated Shaidorov and emphasized the vital role of coaches, families, and sports authorities in supporting champions, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

“We have gold in figure skating. Be proud of it! These are our new heroes,” he said.

During the ceremony, Shaidorov was presented with a certificate for a three-bedroom apartment in Astana. Additionally, head coach Assem Kassanova and Olympic top-10 finisher Sofya Samodelkina received certificates for one-bedroom apartments in recognition of their contributions to national figure skating.