NU Researchers Bring A.GEAR Rehabilitation Exoskeleton to Market

ASTANA – The Astana Gait Exoskeleton Assisted Rehabilitation (A.GEAR), an innovative medical device developed by researchers at Nazarbayev University (NU), has completed all stages of state registration and is now ready for mass production.

Designed to support rehabilitation for stroke survivors and people with musculoskeletal disorders, the exoskeleton received regulatory approval following a positive assessment by Kazakhstan’s National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices (NDDA).

A.GEAR is among the few domestically developed high-tech medical devices in Kazakhstan, fully prepared for clinical use. Costing several times less than comparable imported systems, it significantly expands access to advanced rehabilitation technologies across the national healthcare system. It reduces dependence on expensive foreign equipment, NU’s press service reported on Feb. 6.

“Worldwide, the journey from scientific idea to medical device implementation usually takes 10 to 15 years. We completed it in just four years – from laboratory research to a certified medical product,” said project leader Prashant Jamwal, professor at NU.

He noted that A.GEAR can replace imported rehabilitation robots, save millions of dollars in public healthcare spending, and broaden patient access to modern recovery technologies nationwide.

Development began in late 2021 at NU’s Center for Excellence in Medical Robotics & Research (CEMRR). Commercialization is now overseen by Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, a company led by NU graduate Shyngys Dauletbayev.

NU President Waqar Ahmad highlighted the broader significance of the project.

“We are proud that our university’s scientists are among the top 2% of the world’s best researchers. Their developments not only contribute to the development of Kazakhstan, but also contribute to global progress in medicine and technology,” he said.

Clinical trials were conducted at medical centers in Karagandy and Astana, involving stroke survivors and adolescents with cerebral palsy. After the device passed technical and clinical validation and secured regulatory approval, the team began preparing a long-term supply agreement with SK-Pharmacy and searching for a distribution partner.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence LLP plans to produce at least five exoskeleton units this year at the Nazarbayev University Technopark, with production capacity expected to expand to meet future demand from medical institutions and gradually replace higher-cost imported equipment.