News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s UK Partnership, US Investment Drive and Tourism Spotlight

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected a roundup of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media this week. Today’s foreign media digest highlights the launch of the Central Asia-UK partnership in London, a critical minerals deal with the United Kingdom, new U.S.-linked investments, tourism recognition, expanding regional air links and World Bank-backed rail development.

Central Asia, UK discuss expanding cooperation in education, science, and technology

Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and member of the British Royal Family, discussed expanding cooperation in education, science, and technology, reported Trend on Feb. 26.

Prince Edward hosted the official meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asia in London.

“The visit in the ‘CA5+UK’ format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation,” said Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, representatives from Kazakhstan highlighted their interest in broadening access to British scholarships, grants, and educational programs. They also discussed the potential for establishing joint research centers focused on key areas such as sustainable development, climate change, digital technologies, and medicine.

UK strikes critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will announce a critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan on Thursday as the West scrambles to diversify its supply chains away from China, reported Politico on Feb. 26.

Britain’s top diplomat will host foreign ministers from the five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan – at Lancaster House in London.

Cooper will unveil the critical minerals deal with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, alongside pacts with the other countries covering carbon capture and higher education.

Tokayev’s US visit advances Kazakhstan’s economic agenda

The visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States provided an opportunity for targeted negotiations with major international corporations and financial institutions, centered on long-term investment, production localization, and Kazakhstan’s integration into global value chains, reported The Times of Central Asia on Feb. 23.

One of the key outcomes was the signing of an investment agreement worth approximately $180 million between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Mars, Incorporated. The company plans to build a pet food production plant in the city of Alatau. The project will focus on the deep processing of agricultural raw materials and the production of high-value-added goods.

Mars CEO Poul Weihrauch noted that the Kazakhstan facility will serve as a base for expanding the company’s presence in Central Asia and neighboring regions.

The 10 deserts you must visit in your lifetime

The British newspaper The Telegraph has included the Bozzhyra Tract in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region in its list of The 10 Deserts You Must Visit in Your Lifetime on Feb. 18.

“What lies at the bottom of our oceans is largely a mystery, but scanning the colossal cliffs, chalky towers and limestone curves of Bozjyra Tract in Kazakhstan’s Ustyurt Plateau will give you a good idea. Accessed only by a bumpy 4×4 drive from oil capital Aktau, this photogenic wilderness on the Caspian coast is set for tourism development, with government investment in rail stations, a new airport and multiple resorts planned. Go now to enjoy the solitude and earn kudos for being ahead of the crowds,” reads the article.

Uzbek airline set to launch flights to Kazakhstan’s Astana

Uzbek airline Centrum Air will launch flights on the Tashkent-Astana-Tashkent route, Trend reported on Feb. 25.

The new service is scheduled to begin on March 29, as part of the summer timetable. Flights will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight time is approximately two hours.

World Bank backs rail upgrade in Kazakhstan along Middle Corridor

The World Bank has approved a significant financial guarantee to mobilize long-term private capital for a rail connectivity project along Kazakhstan’s section of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, reported Trend on Feb. 21.