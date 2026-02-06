News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan–EU Ties, Energy Policy, B5+1 Business Forum, and Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – The Astana Times has made a selection of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media worldwide this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s relations with the European Union, multivector foreign policy, nuclear energy development, regional business cooperation in Central Asia, and the elevation of ties with Pakistan to a strategic partnership.

Thirty-three years of partnership: a relationship that has come of age

EU Reporter published an article on Feb. 2 by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Roman Vassilenko, marking the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

“When Kazakhstan and the European Union first established diplomatic ties in the early 1990s, both were navigating moments of historic transformation. Kazakhstan had just emerged as an independent state, charting its course in a rapidly changing world. The European Union, too, was deepening its integration and redefining its global role. What began as a cautious dialogue has, over 33 years, evolved into a comprehensive, resilient, and forward-looking partnership.

At thirty-three, relationships are no longer defined by experimentation but by trust built through experience. Over more than three decades, Kazakhstan and the EU have learnt to work together across political dialogue, trade and investment, energy, connectivity, education, climate cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,” reads the article.

From Almaty to Bishkek: How B5+1 format evolves, and global business interest in Central Asia grows

The second B5+1 business forum is currently underway in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, bringing together representatives from the governments of five Central Asian countries, international organizations, chambers of commerce, business associations, and experts, reported Trend on Feb. 5.

“Unlike the inaugural forum in Almaty in 2024, the current meeting is geared towards operationalizing prior commitments, ensuring that cooperation extends beyond abstract dialogues into actionable initiatives.

The Central Asian region presents a highly attractive proposition for international business, driven by several compelling factors. First, its sizable domestic market – home to over 80 million consumers – coupled with a youthful demographic and rising urbanization trends, makes it a dynamic and evolving market. Second, the region’s strategic location serves as a vital transit hub, connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, enhancing its role in global trade routes. Furthermore, the region’s rich natural resource base, including critical minerals, alongside ongoing infrastructure development, significantly bolsters its investment appeal,” reads the article.

Exclusive interview: Kazakh President praises Trump policies, urges realism in global affairs

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the country’s deepening strategic and economic partnerships, political and constitutional reforms, regional connectivity projects, digital and energy-sector modernization, and commitment to peace and diplomacy during an exclusive interview with The News on Feb. 5 in Islamabad.

“My first state visit to Pakistan aimed to broaden our partnership and open a new chapter in our relations. During the visit, governments and businesses signed more than 60 bilateral documents, providing strong impetus for bilateral cooperation. Priority areas of economic cooperation include transport and logistics, agriculture, industry and manufacturing, healthcare, education and several other sectors. I see substantial opportunities for companies from our two countries to establish joint ventures and implement mutually beneficial projects. One of our key priorities is to significantly scale up bilateral trade,” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan has embarked on large-scale reforms

In Strasbourg, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a written declaration titled Support for Kazakhstan’s Democratic Reforms and Regional Leadership. The document is high timely, given the real scale of the domestic political reforms that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues, EU Reporter released an opinion article on Jan. 30.

“The initiator of the document was British parliamentarian Michael German, a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe. The declaration was signed by 21 parliamentarians representing various countries and political groups in PACE.

The declaration highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to implementing large-scale democratic reforms, thereby strengthening the country’s status as a regional leader in democratic governance, human rights protection, and the rule of law.

PACE members welcome the significant steps taken by Kazakhstan’s political leadership to advance democratic transformations, including constitutional and legislative reforms and the abolition of the death penalty,” reads the article.

Multivector diplomacy: Kazakhstan’s formula for success for 35 years

Portugal’s Diário de Notícias newspaper released an article on Jan. 29 analyzing Kazakhstan’s post-independence trajectory, focusing on its state-building choices, economic growth, multivector diplomacy, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s efforts to position the country as a modern, digitally driven middle power.

“Rich in energy resources – from natural gas and oil to uranium and coal – the country is also seeking to capitalize on its role as a transit hub for major transport and trade corridors crossing its territory. New legislation has been adopted to encourage greater activity among domestic companies and foreign firms operating in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the government is prioritizing digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence, which the President stressed must be pursued without delay,” reads the article.

Location of second Kazakh nuclear power plant announced

Kazakhstan’s second nuclear power plant will be constructed in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty Region – adjacent to the site selected for the country’s first nuclear plant – the government has decided, reported World Nuclear News on Feb. 3.

“Kazakhstan has been preparing for a nuclear power programme to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, diversify its energy mix and reduce CO2 emissions for some time. Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, was set up in 2014. As well as being designated as the owner/operator of a future plant, KNPP was tasked with pre-project work, including a feasibility study to justify the need for nuclear power – carried out in 2018 – and locating a site,” reads the article.

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to elevate ties to strategic partnership, set trade target at $1 billion

Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday agreed to establish a “strategic partnership” for the “mutual benefit” of the two countries as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take bilateral trade volume to $1 billion, saying he was confident that the visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would open “new avenues for shared prosperity”, reported Pakistan Today on Feb. 5.

A joint declaration issued on the two-day visit of President Tokayev, Pakistan and Kazakhstan agreed on key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue; security and defence; trade, economy and investment; transport and logistics; education, science and information technology; culture, media, sports and tourism; climate change and environmental coordination; and cooperation at the regional and international level.

“The leaders reaffirmed that further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, in accordance with the United Nations charter and based on respect for independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and universally accepted principles and norms of international law, will not only consolidate and expand their bilateral partnership, but would also positively contribute to the peace, security, connectivity, and stability of the entire region of Central and South Asia and beyond,”, it reads.