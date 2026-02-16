More Than 20,000 Visitors Expected at RES 2026 EXPO in Astana

ALMATY – More than 20,000 participants are expected to attend an international exhibition of green technologies and sustainable solutions, which will take place alongside the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES) in Astana on April 22–24.

The summit will serve as a major international platform for developing coordinated responses to climate and environmental challenges facing Central Asia. It will bring together regional countries to advance dialogue on climate transition, adaptation to environmental and natural risks, food security, sustainable natural resource management, air pollution control, waste management, and the development of environmental and digital competencies.

Special attention will be given to the restoration of the Aral Sea ecosystem, declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, the development of green finance, and the deployment of low-carbon technologies, reported the summit’s press service on Feb. 10.

As part of the summit, the RES 2026 EXPO will be organized by the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects (IGTIC) in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The exhibition is expected to feature more than 300 companies from over 30 countries and will be held across more than 20,000 square meters of exhibition and presentation space, including a 12,000-square-meter main hall.

RES 2026 EXPO is designed as a practical platform where sustainable development is presented through concrete projects, partnerships, and investment mechanisms, enabling a transition from strategic discussion to implementation.

According to Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, for both business and the public sector, this is an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and lay the foundation for an environmentally responsible economy in the region.

“The hosting of RES 2026 EXPO reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward environmental transformation, sustainable development, and active international cooperation. The international exhibition will become a unique platform for showcasing innovative green technologies and sharing practical experience,” he said.

Chairman of the IGTIC Management Board Saken Kalkamanov highlighted strong international interest in the exhibition, noting that participation has already been confirmed by official delegations and companies from Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, China, and several European countries, including Spain, France, Switzerland, and Germany.

“The exhibition will serve as the summit’s practical platform for dialogue and joint action, where political agreements are transformed into concrete business solutions aimed at sustainable development and the implementation of green technologies in the region,” he said.

For government institutions, RES 2026 EXPO will offer an opportunity to present policy priorities and identify partners for national and regional environmental programs. For businesses, it will offer direct access to regulators, investors, and international markets, while showcasing solutions aligned with ESG and sustainability standards. For the public, the exhibition aims to ensure greater transparency and understanding of how the environmental agenda is shaped.

Registration for exhibition stands and participation formats is now open on the official website.