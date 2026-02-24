Lufthansa Resumes Kazakhstan Flights in March

ALMATY – Germany’s carrier Lufthansa will resume regular flights to Kazakhstan starting March 29, restoring connections to Almaty and Astana from Frankfurt am Main, reported the company’s press service.

The airline will operate five weekly flights to Almaty and four weekly flights to Astana. According to the airline, flights will operate on a circular routing system, offering both direct services from each city and flights with an intermediate stop in either Almaty or Astana.

During the intermediate stop in Astana, passengers continuing their journey will remain on board the aircraft. In Almaty, transit passengers will wait in the airport’s transit zone before departure.

Flights will be operated on the Airbus A340-300, featuring three service classes: business class with fully flat beds, premium economy class offering enhanced comfort, and intercontinental economy class.

Passengers in all classes will have access to complimentary meals and beverages, individual seatback entertainment screens with a wide range of programming, including children’s content, and onboard internet access via Lufthansa’s FlyNet service.

Lufthansa Group emphasized that corporate responsibility and sustainable development remain key priorities for the airline.