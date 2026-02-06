Khorgos Gateway Boosts Transit Capacity, Handles Over 372,000 TEUs in 2025

ALMATY – The Khorgos Gateway Dry Port in Kazakhstan’s special economic zone handled more than 372,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, marking a 2% increase compared to 2024, according to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The dry port continues to strengthen its role as a key transshipment hub linking China with Europe and Central Asia, supporting the steady growth of cross-border rail freight along the trans-Eurasian corridor.

Infrastructure expansion played a major role in last year’s performance. In 2025, the facility added ten new broad-gauge railway tracks and introduced intelligent infrastructure upgrades designed to speed up container operations. As a result, average container handling time was reduced from five hours to just one hour, improving turnaround efficiency.

Khorgos Gateway is the second major Kazakh-Chinese logistics project, following the launch of the logistics terminal at the Chinese port of Lianyungang. The dry port complex includes a China–Kazakhstan rail transshipment station, a wheat transshipment facility, and a large container yard, forming an integrated logistics platform on the border.

Operating within a special economic zone, the dry port offers tax and customs preferences that have attracted companies from a range of industries. This has supported not only transit operations but also the development of manufacturing and logistics services in the region.