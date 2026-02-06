KazTransOil Announces Tariff Changes for Oil Transportation Starting March 

ALMATY – KazTransOil has announced changes to its tariffs for oil transportation through Kazakhstan’s main pipeline system, effective from March 1, reported the company’s press service on Feb. 2.

Unloading oil from rail tank cars at the T. Kasymov pumping station will now cost 1,715.05 tenge (US$3.65) per ton, reflecting an increase of 969 tenge (US$2.06).

Transshipment of oil at the same pumping station into the Kenkiyak–Atyrau pipeline will be set at 80.99 tenge (US$0.17) per ton, or 0.8%. Loading oil into rail tank cars at the Shagyr oil loading rack will rise to 517 tenge (US$1.1) per ton, up 236 tenge (US$0.5), or 84%.

In addition, the cost of transporting Russian-origin oil through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan will change. The overall transportation fee will increase to $28.02 per ton. Meanwhile, loading oil into rail tank cars at the Shagyr oil loading point will now cost $0.96 per ton, up $0.12, or 14%.

In 2025, KazTransOil transported a total of 45.12 million tons of oil through its central pipeline system, marking a 1% increase over 2024 and setting a seven-year record. The main pipeline system reported a freight turnover of 36.002 billion ton-kilometers in 2025, up 1% from the previous year, while the company’s consolidated oil freight turnover reached 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, representing a 2% increase compared to 2024.