Kazakhstan’s Population Reaches Almost 20.5 Million as of January

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,495,975 as of Jan. 1, marking an increase of 212,576 people compared to the beginning of 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

According to official data published on Feb. 2, two regions now have populations exceeding two million. Almaty leads with 2,347,924 residents, followed by the Turkistan Region with 2,148,658.

Seven regions have populations of more than one million. These include Astana (1,638,233), the Almaty Region (1,596,331), Shymkent (1,293,648), the Zhambyl Region (1,215,373), and the Karagandy Region (1,131,287).

The smallest population was recorded in the Ulytau Region, with 218,993 residents.

Population outflow was observed in several regions, including the Zhambyl, Kostanai, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy Regions, Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau Regions.

As of Jan. 1, the urban population of Kazakhstan totaled 13,029,803 people, while the rural population stood at 7,466,172.