Kazakhstan’s Grain Exports to Afghanistan Nearly Double

ALMATY – Grain exports from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan nearly doubled between September 2025 and Jan. 31, 2026, underscoring the country’s growing role as a key grain supplier in Central and South Asia.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the national railway company, 5.8 million tons of grain were exported, an increase of 1 million tons compared to the same period last year, when exports totaled 4.8 million tons.

The growth was primarily driven by rising shipments to Kazakhstan’s traditional markets, reflecting the country’s efforts to strengthen its export capacity and expand its supply geography.

Exports to Uzbekistan rose by 49%, climbing from 1.813 million tons to 2.702 million tons. Shipments to the Kyrgyz Republic increased 1.7 times, from 95,000 tons to 163,000 tons. Meanwhile, grain exports to Afghanistan grew 1.9 times, reaching 416,000 tons, up from 216,000 tons a year earlier.