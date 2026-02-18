Kazakhstan’s Gas Production Hits Record While Domestic Supply Faces Growing Pressure

ASTANA – Last year, Kazakhstan’s gas sector achieved historic production levels, reaching 68.1 billion cubic meters, but rising imports and accelerating domestic tariffs highlight structural challenges in meeting internal demand.

Kazakhstan’s natural gas production, including associated petroleum gas, surged 15% in 2025 compared with 2024, reaching 1.5 times the level a decade earlier. In monetary terms, production reached 547.8 billion tenge (US$1.1 billion), nearly double the previous year’s level, driven by higher output and global hydrocarbon prices, Energy Prom reported on Feb. 16.

Despite record total production, the amount of gas available for domestic use or export remained limited. In the first 11 months of 2025, marketable gas totaled only 8.7 billion cubic meters, 6.4% less than the same period in 2024. Domestic supply covered 48% of total demand, down from 58.8% the previous year, while imports rose 45.1%, primarily from Russia.

Kazakhstan’s gas exports also increased by 32.3%, totaling 10.3 billion cubic meters, with Russia and China as the main destinations. This dual role, as producer and transit hub, reflects the country’s growing integration into regional energy markets.

Price pressures remain significant. Gas tariffs for households rose 13.6% in December 2025, accelerating for the second consecutive year.

Globally, Kazakhstan ranked 25th in natural gas production in 2024, with 29.7 billion cubic meters, accounting for 0.7% of global output, far behind leaders like the United States, Russia, Iran, and China.