Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Turnover Remains Stable Amid Narrowing Surplus

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover remained broadly stable in 2025, increasing by 1.3% to reach $143.9 billion, according to the analytical report released by the Kazakh Association of Financiers on Feb. 23.

According to analysts, exports decreased by 3.2% over the year, while imports grew by 7.4%. As a result, the country’s trade surplus fell by one-third, dropping from $21.3 billion in 2024 to $14.2 billion in 2025.

The main contributor to the contraction in exports was the mineral sector, which saw a $3.3 billion decline. The sector remains the backbone of Kazakhstan’s export revenues, and analysts attribute the drop largely to weaker global commodity prices rather than a reduction in production volumes.

Exports of transport equipment also fell, declining by $968.7 million. Experts suggest this may reflect weakening external demand and growing competitive pressure in foreign markets.

According to analysts, inflation levels among Kazakhstan’s trading partners remained lower than domestic inflation. Nevertheless, rising prices of specific imported goods added further pressure on Kazakhstan’s internal price dynamics through the import channel.

By the end of 2025, total imports amounted to $64.8 billion, up $4.4 billion from the previous year. Exports, meanwhile, totaled $79 billion, declining by $2.6 billion year-on-year.

This shift led to a reduction in the positive external trade balance by approximately one-third, down to $14.2 billion, and weakened the export sector’s contribution to overall GDP growth. The trade surplus fell to 4.6% of GDP, down from 7.3% in 2024.