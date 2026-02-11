Kazakhstan’s Figure Skater Mikhail Shaidorov Places Fifth in Short Program at 2026 Winter Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov finished fifth in the men’s short program at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, earning 92.94 points on Feb. 10.

Ilia Malinin of the United States leads the standings with 108.16 points, followed by Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama with 103.07 and France’s Adam Siao Him Fa with 102.55.

After his performance, Shaidorov said he was able to manage his nerves despite the pressure of competing at the Olympics, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

“It was very nerve-wracking. After all, this was not a World Championship, but the Olympic Games. It was very difficult. I managed to overcome my nerves. I did not want to rush, but to skate as best I could – and cleanly. In the end, it worked,” he said.

He added that strong training sessions helped him feel confident going into the competition.

“Everything was perfect in training. That helped in the end. I am glad I managed to overcome all the emotions and feelings. I have time to rest and then continue my performance,” Shaidorov said.

The free skate is scheduled for Feb. 13.