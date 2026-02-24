Kazakhstan’s Auto Boom: Output, Jobs and Sales All Climb in 2026

ALMATY – Vehicle production in Kazakhstan is expected to surpass 200,000 units in 2026, marking a 22% increase compared to 2025, according to President of the Kazakhstan Automobile Union (KAO) Anar Makasheva.

“Since these production facilities will be reaching higher design capacity in 2026, we expect output to grow by approximately 22%,” Makasheva said.

According to KAO data, Kazakhstan produced 171,400 vehicles in 2025. In 2026, output is projected to rise to 209,000 units.

Industrial growth and job creation

Makasheva noted that the launch of new vehicle and auto-component production projects has created nearly 5,000 jobs. Domestic manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, and buses provide 11,169 jobs.

She described 2025 as a year of “industrial breakthrough” for Kazakhstan’s automotive sector.

“Thanks to state support, national and foreign investors launched two modern automobile plants. In addition, customer-oriented retail policies have provided buyers with the widest range of accessible financial instruments,” Makasheva said.

She added that in December 2025, eight out of every ten new vehicles sold in Kazakhstan were domestically produced. By the end of 2025, all the top 10 best-selling models will be assembled in Kazakhstan.

Sales remain above 200,000 for the second year

In December 2025, official dealers sold 27,464 new passenger and commercial vehicles, up 7.3% from the previous record December. Total sales for 2025 reached 234,852 units, a 14.4% increase compared to 2024. According to the KAO, for the second consecutive year, Kazakhstan’s new car market exceeded 200,000 units sold.

Hyundai remained the leading brand in 2025, with 50,868 vehicles sold, up 15.4% year-on-year. Chevrolet ranked second with 38,880 units, followed by Kia with 23,402 units.

Chinese brands continued to expand their presence. Chery sold 14,570 vehicles, while Jetour posted 52.6% growth, selling 14,507 units. Haval ranked sixth with 11,688 units, followed by Toyota (11,338) and Changan (11,260). Jac and Geely completed the top 10.

Although more than 75 automotive brands are represented in Kazakhstan, over 80% of total sales remain concentrated among the top ten manufacturers. Chinese brands accounted for 39% of total sales, maintaining last year’s share despite expanding market presence.

Over 21,000 electric vehicles registered

As of Sept. 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 21,765 fully electric vehicles registered, Makasheva said. The figure excludes hybrid vehicles equipped with both gasoline and electric engines.

The country’s total vehicle fleet stood at 5.9 million units as of Oct. 1, 2025, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

Vehicles aged under three years account for 399,500 units (6.8%), while cars aged three to seven years total one million units (17.2%). Vehicles between seven and ten years old number 606,600 (10.3%).

Older vehicles make up the largest share of the fleet: 1.4 million cars (24.2%) are aged 10-20 years, and 2.4 million units (41.5%) are more than 20 years old.

“We would like to emphasize that there is a significant share of vehicles under seven years old, reflecting citizens’ desire to purchase newer cars,” Makasheva said. “At the same time, 41.5% of the fleet consists of vehicles older than 20 years, and this segment clearly requires renewal.”